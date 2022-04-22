Joint independent review will look into maternity services in Nottinghamshire

A joint review will go ahead looking into maternity services in Nottinghamshire.

NHS England, NHS Improvement (NHSEI), NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) jointly commissioned an independent thematic review of maternity incidents, complaints and concerns at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH).

A letter has now been released updating families on the immediate changes and how the independent review is being managed and delivered.

The letter states that Julie Dent CBE has agreed to take on the role of chair for this review and she will begin this work with immediate effect.

Why the new Chair ?

The letter, sent to families, reads: "We have listened carefully to the concerns raised by local families about the leadership, pace and methodology of this review.

"Following discussions at both a regional and national level, it is clear that urgent changes to how the review is being delivered need to be made.

"A new chair needs to lead this review with sufficient senior experience to address the concerns and challenges faced at Nottingham University Hospitals, to speedup the process and to deliver a review that can bring about real change for women andbabies in Nottingham.

"It has therefore been agreed that the review will now have enhanced national oversightby NHS England and NHS Improvement and I am pleased to announce that Julie DentCBE has agreed to take on the role of chair for this review and she will begin this workwith immediate effect."

So who is Julie Dent?

According to the letter from NHS England and NHS Improvement, Julie Dent has experience of holding several chief executive, chair and non-executive positionsacross the NHS and wider public and third sector roles.

The letter reads that she comes equipped with the skills, leadership and knowledge to provide an expert, independent assessment of the care previously provided.

And how best to ensure improvements are made to the quality, safety and overall standard of care provided to the women, partners and babies at Nottingham University Hospitals.

What will the review do?

According to the letter, the review will seek to specifically address issues at Nottingham University Hospitals.

And, building on the work to date, the review team will consider what changes are needed to the methodology and Terms of Reference.

This will be to "ensure that families are listened to and able to see how their own experiences of poor care are being used to drive forward improvements in their local maternity service."