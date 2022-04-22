By Tejinder Kaur-Thanki

Oscar winners Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh have unveiled a restored 18th century statue of William Shakespeare, and have now found themselves with some new-found local sheep-herding freedom along the way.

The Oscar winners having a giggle at the Shakespeare statue unveiling Credit: ITV News Central

Both stars, who have played out a number of the Bard's roles in their illustrious careers on stage and on film, were at the Town Hall in Stratford-upon-Avon to celebrate the writer's upcoming 458th birthday.

The recently-restored statue was presented to Stratford-upon-Avon in 1769 by David Garrick, and is located in a niche outside of the Hall.

The stars in Stratford Credit: ITV News Central

The unveiling is part of wider celebrations to mark the Bard's birthday in his home town.

Shakespeare birthday celebrations - what's happening ?

The town's famous birthday celebration parade is back for the first time since Covid, and attracts thousands of local, national and international visitors.

free entry to Shakespeare's Birthplace, Anne Hathaway's cottage and Shakespeare's New Place this weekend for all CV37 residents

K’antu Ensemble will perform an musical performance outside Shakespeare’s Birthplace on Henley Street

The Oscar winners unveiling the Shakespeare statue Credit: ITV News Central

William Shakespeare was also a poet and actor and died on the same date he was born on, in 1616.

So why the sheep ?

The stars pose with sheep at the unveiling of Shakespeare's statue Credit: ITV News Central

The acting royalty also received the Freedom of the Town for their contributions to Shakespeare, which means they can now exercise their freedom by "herding sheep down Sheep Street."

