The first person in the world to receive the covid vaccine has been given her Spring booster jab.

Margaret Keenan, 93, is one of two million people to get their Spring booster in four weeks since the latest phase of the NHS vaccination programme began.

The grandmother-of-four, known as Maggie, got her booster at University Hospital Coventry on Friday after receiving her first vaccine on 8 December 2020.

Since she received the world's first approved vaccination, the NHS has delivered over 121 million covid jabs, which is thought to have prevented around 186,000 hospitalisations from the virus.

Margaret Keenan becoming the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine at University Hospital, Coventry. Credit: PA

Since 21 March, the spring booster has been available to people aged 75 and over, care home residents, and those who are immunosuppressed.

The NHS says it has send around 2.6 million invites to those eligible.

Getting her jab, Maggie said: “I am really pleased to get my Spring Booster and feel I will be better protected against COIVD-19 as a result.

"Now we are all out and about, it is even more important for older people to keep up with all their vaccine doses and I would encourage anyone aged 75 and over to book their vaccine now”.

Margaret Keenan, the first person in the world to receive an approved COVID-19 vaccine, has received her spring booster. Credit: PA

Amanda Pritchard, NHS Chief Executive, said: “The world watched in anticipation and hope as the NHS made history when it delivered the world’s first approved covid vaccine to 90 year old Maggie Keenan in December 2020 and so I am delighted that today, Maggie has received her extra dose of protection against the virus.

“Fast forward from that landmark moment almost 18 months ago, our incredible staff and volunteers have delivered 121 million vaccinations at speed, preventing thousands of hospitalisations and saving thousands of lives.

“When it is your turn to get vaccinated, follow in Maggie’s footsteps and get your spring jab – the NHS has worked hard to ensure that people can easily get their vaccination and it remains the best way to protect yourself and those around you from the virus.”

Professor Andy Hardy, Chief Executive Officer at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, added: “We are delighted to welcome Maggie back for her Spring Booster. She’s been a passionate champion for the vaccine since being the first person in the world to receive it, here in Coventry, and we are proud to continue to support the roll out of this vital lifesaving programme”.