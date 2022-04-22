'Much loved and irreplaceable nanny' killed in Staffordshire collision

The family of a woman who died in hospital following a collision in Tamworth have paid tribute to her.

Police were called at 8.21pm on Wednesday, April 6, to Mill Lane, following reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a white Ford Transit Connect van.

Lynne Bennett, aged 69, sustained serious head injuries in the collision and died in hospital on Saturday, April 16.

In a statement, Mrs Bennett’s family said: “We are completely devastated and have lost our centre of gravity.

“Lynne was a much loved wife, mum, sister and friend. She was also an irreplaceable Nanny to her beautiful granddaughters.

“No words can do justice to what we have lost. We politely request privacy to grieve at this very difficult time.”

A 39-year-old man, from the Tamworth area, arrested in connection with the collision has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to get in touch.