Man arrested after body found inside car at hospital car park

A man's been arrested after a body was found in a car at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield.

Emergency services were called to the hospital yesterday afternoon (22/04). They found the body of a 56-year-old man from Kingstanding. His family have been told.

A post-mortem examination will take place to find out the cause of his death.

A 43-year-old man from Tamworth was arrested yesterday evening in Birmingham on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

The car has been removed for more detailed forensic examination and the area of the car park that was closed off has reopened.

Police have asked anyone with information to come forward.