A 33-year-old man who was arrested after at least 10 people were injured in a knife attack has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

It comes after a stabbing in Bedworth town centre, just north of Coventry, on Saturday morning.

Warwickshire Police said three people suffered stab wounds. Following a mental health assessment, the suspect from Bedworth, was detained.

Police believe the man walked along Coventry Road and Gilbert Close, where he attacked at least 10 people just before 8am.

Officers said the victims identified so far are helping with the investigation.

Detective Chief Superintendent Suzanne Baker said police are not looking for anyone else and that the incident is not terror-related.

Detective Chief Superintendent Suzanna Baker speaks to ITV News Central:

Detective Sergeant Rich Simpkins has appealed for witnesses and the injured to come forward if they have not already.

He said: “This was a nasty incident which has left a number of people with injuries and I know this will cause the community great concern.

“The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around Bedworth town centre to provide reassurance while our officers continue to conduct their enquiries.”

Several people were in the area at the time and they may have been approached by the man, police said.