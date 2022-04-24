Man dies in Nottingham city centre assault

Detectives are investigating after a man died following an assault in Nottingham city centre.

The man in his 30s collapsed in Lower Parliament Street shortly before 2am on Sunday. It's believed he was attacked moments beforehand in nearby Broad Street.

A police cordon is in the area and will remain in place for much of the day. Officers will be at the scene as part of the investigation and patrols have been stepped up to provide public reassurance.

Traffic diversions will also be in place.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Mark Parish said: “This is an extremely serious incident and we are currently working hard to understand what happened and who was involved.

“Patrols have also been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance.

“Local enquiries are ongoing and we are also keen to speak with anyone who may have seen an altercation between a group of men – some of whom are believed to have fled along Old Lenton Street.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 55 of 24 April 2022.”