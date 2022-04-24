The auspicious Sikh festival of Vaisakhi was celebrated in Smethwick at what is being claimed to be the largest Vaisakhi celebration in Birmingham.

The celebrations at Guru Nanak Gurdwara and Smethwick High Street expected up to 20,000 people.

Free food, performances and music filled the high street all day, but what is Vaisakhi and why is it celebrated in the Midlands?

What is Vaisakhi?

Vaisakhi falls in April but is celebrated throughout the month. It is for Sikhs and is a celebration of the birth of the Khalsa.

The Khalsa is the collective of initiated Sikhs that still keep a physical identity (the 5 K's) and code of conduct (to provide food and justice for all) gifted to them by the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

The Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the Sikh scriptural Guru, is on a float as the main focus of the procession.

Gurbani (Hymns) is sung, langar (free food) is served and there are often displays of Sikh martial arts too.

Sikh martial arts were displayed throughout the day

They've been taking place for more than 40 years here, and regularly attract crowds of more than 100,000 people.

Pervinder Kaur, General Secretary at Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick said the festivities are for all to enjoy, not just Sikhs.