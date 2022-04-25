A hub for flying taxis and delivery drones is opening for demonstrations in Coventry.

Bosses for the mini-airport described the move as the 'starting gun' for a 'new age of transport'.

Founder Ricky Sandhu described the opening of the site - which hopes to eventually operate flying taxis and delivery drones - as a "momentous occasion".

He said it was ushering in an "age of zero-emission, low-congestion travel between and within cities that will make people healthier, happier and more connected than ever before.

An artists impression of the Coventry mini-port Credit: Supplied

"The Coventry demonstration... will showcase the future of how people will travel, seamlessly integrating with other modes of transport to create a greener, more connected future."

Whilst flying taxis have yet to receive government approval, the port will be holding public demonstrations which aim to showcase what future travel could look like.

The drones team from West Midlands police will also be using the event to hold demonstrations of its latest technology.

In a statement, Inspector Mark Colwell said, “It’s an exciting time for the development of police use of drones. Drones offer a cost-effective and environmentally way to enhance our force operations.

"As a force we receive over 2,000 emergency calls a day, so the possibility of using drones to innovate the emergency service sector is endless."

More Coventry news from ITV News Central