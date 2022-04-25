A mother from Derby has been sentenced to 49 months in prison after she admitted killing her two children, Lily, 4, and Smaller, 10, in a car crash in Milton Keynes.

Mary McCann was also given a five year driving ban.

Mary McCann, 35 Credit: Thames Valley Police

Mary McCann had admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving while unfit through drink at a court hearing in Aylesbury Crown Court in February.

Who is Mary McCann, and what happened to her children?

The 35-year-old was driving drunk when her car crashed with an HGV on the M1 last August.

Mary McCann, centre, was sentenced for causing the deaths of her children. Smaller, left, and Lily, right Credit: Facebook

The driver of the lorry was unhurt, but McCann was injured, her two children killed and the motorway was closed for 12 hours.

After McCann was charged over the deaths of her two children, she went on the run for a week. A judge issued a warrant for her arrest and ordered ports and airports to block her feared departure from the country.