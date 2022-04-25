A man from Birmingham has been jailed after police officers found a loaded gun concealed in his manbag.

Jerome Powell was going to see his probation officer when he was stopped on Bristol Road in Selly Oak in February.

The 26-year-old was detained by the officers and later charged with possession of a firearm, before being sentenced to five years in prison at Birmingham Crown Court earlier this month.

Chief Inspector Leanne Lowe said, "he may not have used the weapon, but it's an offence to be carrying one and I'm pleased Powell's been put away for his actions.

"Youth violence needs to stop... we will continue to intercept and disrupt criminals who think it's acceptable to carry guns and knives around."

Man arrested after body found inside car at hospital car park

Pair arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child after one year old baby dies

Petition calls for social workers to get body cams after Arthur Labinjo-Hughes death