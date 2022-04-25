Police in Stoke-on-Trent seized a quad bike being ridden by a two and six year old on Thursday last week, citing the Road Traffic Act.

The children were riding the mini-bike on a greenway near Tunstall Park, where the bike was later seized.

Police are now in contact with local schools, trying to find out which other children may have been involved in the incident. They haven't said if the two children were accompanied by an adult.

People in the area are divided over the police's actions, with one saying it was "ridiculous".

"Like they've not got anything else to be doing," said Debi Louise. "You ring 999 and it takes them three hours to come out. Now we know they're too busy taking quads from two-year-olds."

"Are you having a laugh?" asked Ian Swift. "I saw these in Tunstall on this quad and it barely went faster than I can walk. Staffordshire Police need to get a grip instead of making themselves look a joke."

Others, such as Jason Clarke, said the police didn't have much choice in the matter.

"It's illegal - it's that simple. I'm sorry, if a parent thinks a petrol quad bike is suitable for a two-year-old then you need to take a serious look at yourself and maybe learn what responsible parenting is."

Simon Oakes added "If the two-year-old on the quad had collided with another child in Tunstall Park then everyone would be moaning that the police weren’t there to stop kids riding round on quad bikes."Michelle Chadwick, from the force, said "After calls regarding off-road bikes on the greenway near Tunstall Park, officers have seized a quad bike under section 165 of The Road Traffic Act.

"The bike was being ridden by a two-year-old and a six-year-old at the time.

