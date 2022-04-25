A second teenager has died from his injuries following a car crash in Wolverhampton on April 17th.

The driver of the car, who has not been named, had been in a critical condition in hospital since the incident, which also killed talented young boxer Ali Tazeem.

The 18-year-old man was driving a Vauxhall Corsa when it hit a wall in Wolverhampton.Mr Tazeem was also 18, when he died following the crash near Oaks Drive.

The news comes after thousands of people united for funeral prayers held in memory of the young boxing prodigy at Birmingham's Aston Park last Friday. Loved ones have fund-raised more than £13,000 in an online since the crash.

Hundreds of people gathered at Ali Tazeem's funeral to remember him Credit: BPM media

Mr Tazeem, from Wolverhampton, was tipped for huge success in the boxing world after signing a professional contract in March and winning praise from former world champion Amir Khan.

He caught the eye of the former unified lightweight champion in 2016, who said Mr Tazeem's death was a "big loss" to the British Asian boxing community.The 18-year-old went to Colton Hills Community School in Wolverhampton and started boxing aged eight at Dudley's Priory Park Boxing Club.

He moved onto Prospects Amateur Boxing Club in Derby before later joining Walsall's Pound 4 Pound Boxing Academy, when his dad opened the gym.

Ali Tazeem and Amir Khan Credit: BPM media

His dad Toheed Tazeem - also known as as Dr Tee - said he has been left 'absolutely devastated' by his son's untimely death.

"He was not just my son, he was my best mate. We travelled the world together, from Cuba to tournaments around the world."Ali was just winning everything, getting the best boxer of the tournament. This is where he wanted to win a world title.

"He wanted to become the first half-Chinese, half-Pakistani kid to win a world title. That was his goal."

