By ITV News Central Production Journalist Rachael Lewis

Nottingham ice skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have embarked on a journey to explore their family histories.

The Olympians, who were both born in the East Midlands, have taken part in ITV's DNA Journey.

In an interview with ITV Central, the famous duo explained what it means to them to be exploring the history of their families while also representing Nottingham.

Christopher said: "For me it was like a blank canvas as we started and then as it was revealed each day pealing back the layers of your family tree it was fascinating.

Jayne added: "It was an actual journey because for both of us we discovered relatives that we never known existed in our past.

"It was just so interesting and fascinating to learn about them and their backgrounds as well.

She added: "My aunts and uncles growing up, none of them were into a particular sport as I was and it was interesting going on the DNA journey, that there were people who were very sporty in my background."

The skating partners who are famously known as Torvill and Dean, are former Olympic Champions.

Torvill and Dean at the 1984 Winter Olympics Credit: PA IMAGES

But despite being world famous, the duo still see the East Midlands as their home.

Christopher said: "Nottingham is like a magnet I always feel when I travel to Nottingham that it feels like coming home.

"So we will continue to be there and visit there, I often go there and work there at the rink. It's always in our heart."

Jayne added that her son now goes to university in the city, meaning she is a regular visitor.

ITV's DNA Journey airs this evening (26 April) at 9PM on ITV.