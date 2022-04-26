Play Brightcove video

A ten year old from Lincolnshire has become one of the youngest people in the country to hold the highest musical grade in drumming.

Sam Bickmore from Grantham has only been playing the instrument for three and a half years, but has achieved the top Grade 8 by London's Trinity College.

In an interview with ITV News Central Sam said: "I used to tap along to the beat in the car and listen to the music, so they booked me into drum lessons and I enjoyed it."

"Now I have achieved amazing stuff."

"I really want to be part of a band when I am older and play in front of thousands of people"

Sam's dad Gary Bickmore explained what his son's musical talent means to him.

He said: "Well obviously we are immensely proud of Sam, but equally he does something he really enjoys and he works really hard at it.

"We are obviously really pleased that he's got the results that he deserves. He's a very talented young man and we are very proud."

As well as passing his all music exams, Sam makes Youtube videos where he shares covers of different songs he has been learning.

Sam hopes his talent and achievements will continue to inspire other people his age, while he follows his dreams of a future in performing.

His mum Sarra said: "He has inspired a lot of his school friends to start playing, and I think he is quite proud of himself for doing that.

"He just loves doing it. He has become this little performer, think he is naturally quite a shy boy as we all are. But when you see him performing live, he is just a different child."

His family added that they are particularly grateful to his drumming teacher Peter Copin.