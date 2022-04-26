A police officer is in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in the buttock during a stop-and-search in Nottingham.

Officers made three arrests after the attack, which happened when police stopped two men who appeared to be smoking cannabis in North Sherwood Street at about 11pm on Monday.

Nottinghamshire Police said a patrol was searching the men when a suspect "violently resisted" and the male officer was stabbed.

The suspect ran off and discarded a knife but was quickly detained, and a weapon was recovered.

The force said in a statement: "The officer was taken to hospital for surgery and he remains in a stable condition.

"An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the incident."

Police stopped two men who appeared to be smoking cannabis in North Sherwood Street on Monday evening Credit: Google Street View

The force adds: "A 19-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

"Officers then searched a linked vehicle as part of their inquiries and found an imitation firearm in the vehicle.

"The two men and an 18-year-old woman were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm.

"They all remain in custody as inquiries continue."

Inspector Simon Allen, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Assaults on police officers carrying out their duty to keep the people of Nottinghamshire safe are treated with the utmost seriousness, particularly when weapons are involved.

"Thankfully the officer injured in the incident was not seriously hurt but any time a knife is used it has the potential to cause serious consequences.

"This is believed to be a self-contained, spontaneous incident resulting in three people being arrested and weapons being recovered thanks to excellent policing to minimise the risk to public safety."