Police appeal for witnesses after three people die in A38 crash

Three people have died and two more seriously hurt after a collision in Derbyshire last Saturday.

A car collided with a tree after leaving the road as it travelled on the southbound carriageway of the A38 near the exit at Somercotes.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 2.15 in the morning.

Two women and a man died at the scene, while another man and a woman were taken to hospital. The man is in critical condition in hospital whilst the women's condition is serious, but stable.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses of the incident, and are urging people who may have been in the area at the time to check dashcam and CCTV footage.