Watch Khumbu the snow leopard settling into his new home at Twycross Zoo

Watch Khumbu explore his new home at Twycross Zoo

The latest resident of Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire is three year old Snow leopard, Khumbu.

The male arrived at the Zoo from the Big Cat Sanctuary near Ashford in Kent. In a video, he can be seen leaving his indoor enclosure and exploring his outdoor surroundings - all in time for his third birthday.

Snow leopards are globally endangered, with the zoo involved in a number of international breeding programmes to keep the species alive.