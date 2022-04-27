Play Brightcove video

A new scheme has launched in Wolverhampton to teach children from a range of communities across the Black Country about getting into creative careers.

The Genesis Sun Ascension programme will include monthly meet ups with interactive workshops on life skills and a focus on black history.

Today's meet up at the Molineux stadium, will also feature a live DJ to help inspire those attending.

ITV News Central has been speaking to DJ DAY DAY: "Here are the Molineux, it's just amazing, we've got loads of youths coming through and for the genesis sun event ascension programme. We're just here to just inspire and help the youths and really encourage them to get into their, whatever they want to achieve, we're really here to just help them basically."

Some of the children involved in the programme told us what they're hoping to get out of it, it included tips on how to handle the working world, being educated on the back stories of other people and getting a fun experiences out of it.