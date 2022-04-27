Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central Reporter Callum Watkinson went to meet Dan Challis, who wants to be able to sound like the rest of his family

A teenager from Aldridge who speaks through a synthesizer is on a quest to find someone to be his voice.

Dan Challis, who is 19-years-old and has Cerebral Palsy, wants to be able to sound like the rest of his family. All he has to do now is find someone whose voice he can borrow.

He told ITV News Central what it would mean to him to have his very own West Midlands accent.

He said: "I started this campaign as I wanted to sound like my family. I didn't know I would have any response when I sent it out on social media.

"It was only before Easter and I am surprised by how many people want to be my voice."

Dan was inspired by Britain Got Talent winner Lee Ridley. The Geordie comedian has been working with a software company to create a Tyneside accent for his synthesizer.

Dan explained: "His success is an inspiration to me and everybody that uses a communication aid, to use it in a fun way to use it as a stand up comedian."

Dan was inspired by Britain Got Talent winner Lee Ridley. Credit: ITV Britain's Got Talent

Lee explained to ITV News Central Reporter Callum Watkinson what the accent change has meant for him.

"I have always wanted a Geordie accent, so it means a lot to me to finally be able to sound like my family and friends.

"'Competition for my voice was very tough indeed. In fact - I was overwhelmed from the response from my fellow Geordies. and it made the job of choosing the job very difficult."

Dan is asking potential candidates to record themselves reading the first few paragraphs of Harry Potter and the Philosophers stone.

Would you like to be Dan's voice?

To apply click here