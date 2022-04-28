A Hollywood actress and her husband repeatedly had sex with a teenager, a trial has heard.

Nottingham-born Zara Phythian - who appeared in Doctor Strange - was at the "height of her success" when a woman went to police and claimed Phythian's husband had sexually abused her as a child.

The 36-year-old actress, who goes by her married name of Zara Marke, is accused at Nottingham Crown Court of numerous sexual offences along with her 59-year-old husband Victor Marke.

The girl, who is now an adult, reported to police that the couple attempted to recreate pornographic scenes with her, and filmed them.

The couple deny all of the offences.

Zara Marke, who portrayed Brunette Zealot in the Marvel movie, was "at the height of her success," said barrister, Francis McGrath, who is representing Victor Marke, the film star's husband.

Mr McGrath made reference to Zara Marke's climb to fame as he cross-examined the woman who has claimed Victor Marke repeatedly indecently assaulted her as a teenager.He said: "Throughout 2016, you would be aware from national media and social media posts, she (Zara Marke) was enjoying unprecedented personal and professional success in a motion picture starring Benedict Cumberbatch. On December 4, 2016, at the height of her success, you made a complaint."

The woman, now living in Liverpool, told the court, "they are not linked" - when it was suggested she went to police after "Zara Phythian", someone from her youth - was experiencing the unprecedented success referred to.

Victor Marke faces four allegations, all denied, of historic indecent assault on her. He is jointly charged with his wife of 14 denied allegations of sexual activity with a different girl.The court has heard the joint allegations involve Zara Marke, 36, of Taurus Close, Mansfield, asking a girl if she wanted to play a game of "dare".

The youngster copied what sports coach Zara Marke had been doing, the jury was told, before experienced martial arts instructor Victor Marke allegedly had sex with both of them.

The child alleged she did not know how to react but, it is alleged, this kind of sexual activity happened repeatedly, and they told her not to say anything.