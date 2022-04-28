Airline Flybe has returned to East Midlands Airport, two years after the airline collapsed at the start of the pandemic.

The revamped airline will serve the East Midlands to Belfast route and will also provide a daily flight to Amsterdam from the Derby-based airport.

The airline collapsed and went into administration in March 2020 after months of financial struggles, made worse by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The amount of job losses amounted to around 2,400 jobs.

However, the airline was bought in April 2021 and has since relaunched, making Birmingham Airport its new home.

Clare James, East Midlands Airport's managing director, said: "We're delighted to welcome Flybe to East Midlands Airport who will pick up the popular route to Belfast and, after a gap of a couple of years, flights to Amsterdam.

"The airline provides critical domestic and international connectivity which we know our customers rely on, and it's a much-needed boost as we build back following the pandemic.

"Flybe is the perfect fit for East Midlands Airport which is perfectly located in the heart of the country for easy and convenient short hops to key destinations within the UK and to major hub airports in Europe for ongoing travel.

"We very much look forward to welcoming Flybe customers to EMA in the weeks and months ahead.

Daily flights to Amsterdam will start from Thursday 28 April and the twice daily EMA-Belfast service starts on Thursday 7 July.

'A vote of confidence'

Reacting to the launch at East Midlands Airport, local business experts say the move will help the region bounce back from the pandemic.

The area also has many industries that rely on international connectivity.

Chris Hobson from East Midlands Chamber of Commerce said the return of the airline is also a vote of confidence that the demand is there.

He said: "It was a real blow when we saw Flybe depart, because we're such an international region.

"If you look at where our businesses have connections and links, for them to be able to reach the rest of the world via Amsterdam is fantastic.

"Belfast is also a really important connection for us domestically as well."

What happened to Flybe?

Europe’s largest regional airline Flybe collapsed into administration in March 2020.

A drop in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak “made a difficult situation worse” for Flybe, an airline source said.

The airline announced in the early hours of Thursday 5 March it had ceased trading with immediate effect and that administrators had been appointed.

Crisis talks were held the day before to try to secure a rescue package, but no deal was agreed.

It was Europe's biggest regional airline at the time - so what caused the collapse ?

Before it went bust it flew the most UK domestic routes between airports outside London.

Its business and assets were purchased in April 2021 by Thyme Opco, which is linked to US hedge fund Cyrus Capital. Thyme Opco was renamed Flybe Limited.

The revamped airline has moved operations to Birmingham after previously being based in Exeter - creating around 200 jobs.

Now it's re-launched the East Midlands to Belfast route, and also provides a daily flight to Amsterdam from East Midlands Airport.