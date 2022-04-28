Leicester City play out hard-fought draw against A.S. Roma

By ITV News Central Production Journalist Arun Lal

Leicester City and A.S. Roma's first-leg semi-final Europa Conference League clash ends in a draw.

The King Power Stadium was buzzing with excitement as the foxes geared up for their tie against Italian side A.S. Roma on Thursday (April 28th) night.

Managers Brendan Rodgers and Jose Mourinho went with their strongest starting line ups.

Jamie Vardy and James Maddison starting for the home side, while former Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Rui Patrício and Aston Villa forward Tammy Abraham lead the line for the Giallorossi.

"Clash of the canines" as dubbed by one Leicester City fan saw a fast paced start to the game by both side.

Leicester City line up for the tie against A.S. Roma Credit: PA Images

It was Leicester City who had the first chance of the game from a corner, Timothy Castagne's diving header went wide of the goal in the 5th minute.

Roma, however made their mark, coming close with a pass and move play from Abraham and Nicolo Zaniolo but the foxes managed to clear their lines.

Credit: PA Images

In the 15th minute the deadlock was broken, but it was the Italian side who took the lead. Roma's captain Lorenzo Pellegrini's left-footed strike was too much for Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Credit: PA Images

Half-time and Leicester City were still 1-0 down, manager Brendan Rodgers hoping to inspire and regroup his team.

They came out with real intent but chance after chance passed by, so time for reinforcements.

Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton out - Kelechi Iheanacho and Harvey Barnes in.

They say it's what managers are paid for, just minutes later, the equaliser. Ademola Lookman flicking the ball into the net from a Harvey Barnes cross in the 67th minute.

Credit: PA Images

The foxes could've taken the lead as James Maddison twisted and weaved his way into Roma's box before looping cross to the back post, Kelechi Iheanacho's header is steered wide.

Harvey Barnes furious with Maddison for not passing the ball as he was open in the box.

Credit: PA Images

The chances came and went for both sides but the match ended in a one all draw.

Now attention will turn to next Thursday (May 5), the destination Rome. With it all to play for in the Stadio Olimpico - Leicester City and A.S. Roma will face off again for place in the Europa Conference League final.