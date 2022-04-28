Police appeal for witnesses after Wolverhampton stabbing

Police in Wolverhampton are still searching for those responsible for a stabbing in the town last Sunday.

A 46-year-old man was found injured near the junction between Stubbs Road and Chequerfield Drive at around 9pm. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police did arrest a 53-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder, but she was later released without charge.

Officers say they continue to work through CCTV footage and have been carrying out house to house calls in the area as they seek to establish who could have been responsible for the stabbing.

They're asking any members of the public who think they may have witnessed something to come forward.