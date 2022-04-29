Seven fire crews have been battling a fire in Dudley since the early hours of this morning.

At 1.58am of Friday 29 April, West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service were called to a scrap yard in Pedmore Road.

By 2.30am the fire had been surrounded and contained

This morning five crews - made up of 30 firefighters - remain at the scene.

The fire involved a large quantity of scrap material, including metal and rubbish, covering an area of 30x20 meters.

Four fire engines from Dudley, Brierley Hill, Stourbridge and Haden Cross fire stations were initially called to the site.

They were then joined by three more crews throughout the night meaning.

Emergency services have used drones to assist in operational decision making.