Two hand-grenades were found in a van near a McDonald's branch in Birmingham earlier this week.

Meadway and Garretts Green Lane Junction in Lea Hall was sealed off at around 5pm on Wednesday, April 27.

A cordon was put in place so the grenades could be assessed by Army disposal experts.

They were established to be safe and the cordon was lifted by around 8.30pm and police say the discovery was made following a house clearance.

A picture taken during the incident appeared to have been taken from inside the McDonald's site, however there was no indication the restaurant was affected

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were alerted to two grenades being found in a van on The Meadway at just before 5pm yesterday (27 April) following an earlier house clearance.

"A cordon was put in place as a precaution until they could be assessed by the EOD (explosive ordnance disposal).

There were no suspicious circumstances. We thank everyone for their patience."