Hundreds march in support of Ukraine in West Bridgford

Play Brightcove video

People from across Rushcliffe and Nottinghamshire came together today to march in solidarity and show support for those in Ukraine.

A short walk took place in West Bridgford and hundreds joined the route with sunflowers and flags in hand.

One supporter said:" It's really hard to watch the news and what's happening to these people now, just living normal lives like a few weeks ago and so it's just really to show support."

Meanwhile, another added:" It just goes to show that the whole cross-section of society is supporting Ukraine in their fight for freedom."

Almost 300 people took part in today's walk as part of West Bridgford Town Centre was closed.

Sofia organized today's event. Her grandfather came to Nottingham from Ukraine in the 1940s, fleeing war. For her, it's been important to make a stand.

Sofia Lesiuk said: "Ultimately, people want the war to stop. But here in the UK, it's just a case of comforting, supporting and helping one another and those who have made it here and show them as much support as possible."

Sofia organized today's event. Her grandfather came to Nottingham from Ukraine in the 1940s.

160 more families are expected to arrive in Rushcliffe in the coming weeks.