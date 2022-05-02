A pair accused of killing their four-week-old son are due to appear in court tomorrow.

Ollie Davis died on October 21, 2017, at a home in Upper Temple Walk, Beaumont Leys.

His parents Kayleigh Driver, 29, and Michael Davis, 27, are accused of murdering the infant.

Davis and Driver, both of Carlisle Street, Leicester, are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm, and causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.They have denied the charges.

The couple are due at Leicester Crown Court tomorrow for a pre-trial review ahead of a trial which is expected to happen in October.At the last court hearing, in February this year, Judge Timothy Spencer QC, who presided over the hearing, told the defendants: "Everyone is trying to get the case ready for trial on October 4. "You will be back here on May 3."

He released them on conditional bail.