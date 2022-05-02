A man in his 20s has died and an eight-year-old boy has been injured after an Audi R8 crashed into a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the collision happened on Oldbury Road, near Mallin Street, in Smethwick just before 10:45pm on Sunday evening.

The boy, who was a passenger in the blue Audi R8, suffered minor injuries.

The road has since reopened this morning but West Midlands Police has appealed for information, including dashcam footage.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed the death, before adding: "Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this terrible time."

Police officers at the scene in Smethwick following the fatal collision Credit: Snapper SK

They added: "We're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and has information which will help us establish the full circumstances.

"We're particularly interested in any dash cam footage

Police have appealed for witnesses and want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage .West Midlands Police urge people to "contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote log 3714 of 1 May."