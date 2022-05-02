Play Brightcove video

It's not unusual for the fire service to be called out to help rescue a cat up a tree.

But firefighters at Sheldon Fire Station in Birmingham had to improvise when they were unable to rest their ladder on some flimsy branches to save a cat that had been stuck for three days.

The tree in Sheldon wasn't strong enough for firefighters to pitch their ladder, so they had to fashion a 13-meter long bridge to help the cat down - only for it to promptly run off.

They placed some wood between the rungs of the ladder which allowed the cat to gently make its way down as the fire fighters also lowered the ladder.

And then as the ground approached the cat made a jump for it - and then ran off.

The cat is now safe and sound at home.