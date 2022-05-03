A man who attacked six women and a man in Birmingham during a period of nine days has been jailed.

Lee Martin, who is 42-years-old, started a police manhunt after he kidnapped and stabbed a woman he knew.

While on the run in September 2021, Martin targeted lone female drivers by car-jacking them whilst armed with a blade.

This led to him stealing four vehicles.

Timeline of Lee Martin's crimes

September 5, 2021

Martin stabbed and kidnapped his first victim, she later escaped.

Once Martin knew West Midlands Police were looking for him, he went on the run.

Three days later, Martin saw a pregnant woman struggling to park in Kings Heath Park. He then stole her car.

Martin was arrested by West Midlands Police on September 14, nine days after going on the run. Credit: BPM MEDIA

September 10, 2021

He saw another woman parking at an Asda in Barnes Hill. He threatened her with a knife he had poking out of his pocket.

The victim was then pulled from her car by her hair and Martin stole it.

Later that day, Martin walked into a home in Stonebrook Way with an unlocked door. He then begged the owner to let him stay, searched through the cupboards and after a struggle, jumped out of an upstairs window.

September 11, 2021

Martin asked a woman on Lionel Street in Birmingham to give him a lift.

When she said no, he opened the car door and pulled out a knife. She offered him money for a taxi, which he refused. He then stole her car and the money.

September 13, 2021

Two days later September 13, CCTV showed Martin stealing a pick-up truck with two cars on the back from outside a scrap yard on Oughton Road.

At around 9.30pm that night, a woman was in her car on Shepherds Gardens when Martin opened the door and repeatedly hit her over the head with a bottle of cider. He stole her car and handbag.

Around midday the next day, a woman stopped her car to let Martin cross the road. He asked the woman for directions before punching her and grabbing the keys from the ignition.

Neighbours heard the woman’s screams and came to help causing Martin to ride off on a bike.

An hour later on Thornbury Road, a man got out of his car to move a cone when Martin got into the vehicle.

The two men began to fight and Martin slashed the owner’s hand before he escaped by climbing over the wall of the nearby school.

Martin was arrested by West Midlands Police on September 14, nine days after going on the run.

He was charged with four robberies, four counts of possession of a knife, assault, common assault, assault with intent to rob, aggravated vehicle taking and property damage, criminal damage and attempted robbery.

On Friday, he was jailed for 18 years for the string of serious crimes with an extended licence period of five years.