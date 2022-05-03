Play Brightcove video

Voters in Derby head to the polls on Thursday.

Who should empty the bins? Who will find my child a school place? Do I trust the council to spend my council tax wisely?

All questions facing voters as they go to the polls in Derby this coming Thursday.

The smaller parties have strong representation on the city council but the election contest here is traditionally a straight fight between Conservatives and Labour for overall control.

At the moment the Conservatives have the edge, in a minority administration.

But could that all change on May 5th?

A third of council seats are up for grabs - one in each of the 17 wards.

Politicians are keen to focus on local issues such as the multi-million pound Becketwell development centred around Macklin Street.

The area has been derelict and uncared for for years - it's now a building site laying out grand plans for the future.

The Conservatives have pushed through with this project hoping that new apartments restaurants and an entertainment venue will bring much needed footfall.

Labour were keen for the long saga of the future of the empty Assembly rooms to be settled but that issue lost momentum when their party lost political control - they are focussing in 2022 on a promise to shake up the buses - by bringing the services under local council control to widen the number of routes and destinations.

The Liberal Democrats are looking to solve some outstanding planning issues.

In Littleover three footbridges across Hell Brook are incomplete because of a development row - a row they say could be settled easily if they get into power.

Reform currently has six council seats - they are hoping for more this time round with their alternative offer of what they describe as common sense issues. They say lower taxes would be a good start.

The Green Party is fighting in nine wards and is keen to flag up the controversy of the A38 widening at Markeaton.

The party says it would destroy precious trees and would simply lead to more people driving through the city - rather than to the city.

But of course the backdrop to the elections is not just what's happening in Derby - voters could decide where to place their cross on the ballot paper as a result of concerns about far more - the cost of living , the efforts to help those suffering in Ukraine and quite possibly the scandal at national level over partygate.

Turnout is never high in local elections - but as ever every vote counts!

Which parties are standing on May 5th in Derby: