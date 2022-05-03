Men jailed over fatal stabbing of man they chased through Birmingham

Three men have been sentenced to a combined total of almost 28 years in jail after a man was stabbed to death in Birmingham.

Bashir Mohamed, 26, was chased through Ladywood, Birmingham, before being stabbed three times on April 22 2021.

Mohib Tasharat, 24, Kasim Ifzaal, 26, and Ibrahim Raza, 32, all pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Birmingham Crown Court heard Mr Mohamed was chased by cars and on foot before being stabbed in the arm and bleeding to death on Shyltons Croft.

Shortly before the attack, Mr Mohamed was part of a shooting on Fulham Road, Sparkbrook, where a shotgun was fired at a house and set the front door alight, the court heard.

Bashir Mohamed, 26, was chased through the streets of Ladywood, Birmingham, before being stabbed three times. Credit: BPM Media

Police said he then ran off and robbed a car at gunpoint on Ladypool Road, hoping to escape a group of men who came from the property.

The men chased the Audi in a Nissan Note, at times hitting its rear bumper, before both crashed near Ashton Croft.

Mohamed was cornered by the men, as well as others who arrived in more cars, before he was stabbed on Shyltons Croft.

Tasharat, of Wenlock Road, Aston, tried to flee the country the following day but officers arrested him at Birmingham Airport before he could board a flight to Islamabad via Istanbul.

Mohamed was stabbed in Shyltons Croft, Ladywood Credit: BPM Media

Ifzaal, of Ombersley Road, Balsall Heath, was detained by officers three days later, when he was driving towards Dover port with £7,000 in cash and four new SIM cards.

Raza was arrested at his home on Oldfield Road, Balsall Heath.

All three were charged with murder, but following lengthy deliberations at Birmingham Crown Court the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

Tasharat, Ifzaal and Raza were jailed for manslaughter for 11, ten, and six-and-a-half years respectively.

Investigation work at Shyltons Croft Credit: BPM Media

A fourth man, Nabil Akhtar, was cleared of involvement in the killing. Two more people said to have taken part in the stabbing had "fled the jurisdiction", the court heard.

The judge added: "This incident unfolded at great pace. There was little time for reflection. You are not fundamentally wicked people. Each of you allowed yourselves to be caught up in events."

Det Insp Laura Harrison said after the case: “There was clearly some kind of dispute between the two groups, which we believe escalated when a car deliberately rammed into a dessert shop in Ladypool Road last May.

“We believe that prompted an arson attack on a house in Fulham Road. The shocking fallout from that saw Mr Mohamed chased and fatally stabbed.

"These men pursued the victim for several minutes in cars and were determined to cause him serious harm.”