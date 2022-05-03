Credit: Caroline Henry, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire has been in court for speeding offences

Nottinghamshire's Police and Crime Commissioner has been caught breaking a 30mph limit five times within a 12-week period - including twice outside a primary school.

Caroline Henry was caught driving over the speed limit in a blue Mercedes and a silver Lexus with a personalised number plate in 30mph zones at four locations in Nottingham in March, May and June last year.

The PCC admitted the offences, including two committed on consecutive days, at a previous hearing in February at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

Court documents relating to the charges she has admitted show the 52-year-old was caught speeding twice near a primary school in Daybrook, Nottingham, as well as roads in Chilwell, Beeston and the city's A610.

Speed cameras show her speed as high as 40mph in a 30mph zone, with other excess speeds recorded at 35mph and 38mph.

The offences took place on March 17 and 18, May 2 and 27, and June 8 last year.

Nottinghamshire PCC, Caroline Henry Credit: Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner

The court was told Henry, who is the wife of Broxtowe MP Darren Henry, had written a letter to the court saying she was "very sorry, embarrassed and ashamed".

Her defence solicitor said the letter was written on "advice I did not give".

Who is the Police and Crime Commissioner?

Caroline Henry was appointed as the Police and Crime Commissioner on Thursday May 13, 2021.

Her role includes setting priorities within the police force, responding to what the people of Nottinghamshire need, and setting a budget to make sure there is funding for national and local priorities, as well as monitoring the performance of Nottinghamshire Police.

In her Police and Crime Plan for 2021-2024, one of her main aims is to 'work with partner agencies to reduce reoffending and tackle the drivers of crime and anti-social behaviour - particularly drug and alcohol-related offending'.

The case has been adjourned until July 19.

Ms Henry did not respond to questions over whether she would resign from her position.