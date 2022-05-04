Breaking News
A453 closed between Clifton South park and ride and junction 24 after 'major collision', say police
The A453 is closed in both directions between the roundabout near the Clifton South park and ride and junction 24 of the M1.
In a statement, police said there had been a serious collision on the road, which runs between Nottingham and Birmingham.
They said that road closures could be expected for some time as they officers deal with the incident, which local reports suggest could have involved a motorcycle.
