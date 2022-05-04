The Birmingham 2022 medals have been revealed today, with a design which symbolises the city's road and canal network.

They were designed by three female students at Birmingham's School of Jewellery and created by a firm based in the city's Jewellery Quarter.

The medals are textured so athletes with a visual impairment can feel the design.

The medals symbolise the region's road and canal network Credit: Birmingham2022

The ribbon attached to the medal is adjustable, so that it's comfortable for everyone, no matter their height.

Amber Alys, the lead designer for the medal said: “We really thought about the athletes when designing the medals – the connection between athletes and the journey they go on to achieve their dream of standing on top of the podium.

“We wanted to create something with a jewel-like quality so that the athletes had something that they could treasure for the rest of their lives. We really hope the athletes like them.”

Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft, who is competing in the Commonwealth Games for the first time said: “Now that I have seen how beautiful the medals are, I’m even more focused on winning one this summer.”