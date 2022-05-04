Play Brightcove video

'I said, 'that's me!' and he couldn't believe it!'

A Derby County fan 'nearly fell to the floor' when he realised he was speaking to Alan Hinton, after telling him he was 'one of my favourites'.

Alan Hinton said he was waiting in a queue at the bank next to an older Derby fan, who said 'I remember the great Alan Hinton'.

He says the 90-year-old nearly fell to the floor with excitement when he told him who he was.

Hinton said:"I was in the bank today and I was talking to this guy while my wife was sorting out the money and he had a Derby County top on - very nice.

"And I said to him 'who's your favourite player?' Jackie Stamps. This guy was 90.

"So we started talking for about 10 minutes and it was wonderful, so he said 'one of my other favourites was Alan Hinton' I said 'that was me!' and he couldn't believe it!"