Diego Maradona's shirt, worn in the famous 'Hand of God' match, has sold for £7,142,500 in an auction which ended after a dramatic final nine minutes.

It went up for auction on April 20th, and there was only one bid for £4m, the reserve price, until 15:51 today when a late bidder put in an offer of £4.2m for the shirt.

In the last few minutes of the auction, more and more bids were placed. When the auction ended at 4pm, the shirt sold for £7,142,500.

It was estimated to sell for between £4m-£6m.

Maradona swapped his shirt with Nottingham Forest hero, Steve Hodge, in the tunnel after the 1986 World Cup quarter-final clash in Mexico, which knocked England out of the competition.

Diego Maradona, left, is seen in the controversial action in which he knocked the ball into the net of British goalie Peter Shilton. Credit: AP

The Argentinian was known to many as the greatest of all time after he scored a hand goal, which he later said was made “a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God”, and for the “goal of the century” when he dribbled past several England players to score another goal.

Steve Hodge holding Diego Maradona's shirt Credit: BPM Media

Midfielder Steve Hodge unintentionally flicked the ball to Maradona, which lead him to score the Hand of God goal.

Hodge has owned the shirt ever since this the famous match, but it's spent the last 20 years on loan at the National Football Museum in Manchester.