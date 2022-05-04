Four representatives of families from Nottinghamshire met with the Health Secretary today to discuss maternity failings at Nottingham University Hospitals Trust (NUHT).

It comes one month after the Nottingham families group wrote to the Health Secretary expressing their concerns over the current "independent thematic review" into maternity failings.

Those who met with Sajid Javid, say they feel today’s meeting is the “first significant step towards ensuring the protection of babies and mothers from death and harm in the future” at Nottingham Hospitals.

The meeting comes on the same day that the newly appointed chair of the NHS’ investigation into poor maternity care in Nottingham stood down.

Julie Dent CBE was only announced as the Chair two weeks ago, but her appointment was met by opposition from families who say they were not consulted and called on her to turn it down.

A statement from NHS England and NHS Improvement says that she has decided not to proceed as Chair for personal reasons.