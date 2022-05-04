How it looks when you hear you've won £10,000 every month for 30 years

Play Brightcove video

The moment that Laura Hoyle realised she had won the lottery.

A video filmed by her partner captures the moment Laura Hoyle had it confirmed that she'd won £10,000 a month, every month, for the next 30 years.

Laura from Nottingham had matched all five main numbers, plus the Life Ball, to win the top prize in the Set For Life draw.

As she rang the National Lottery to confirm her suspicions, her partner Kirk Stevens filmed her reaction.

'I'm just checking I've got this right before I quit my job'

In the video clip she can be heard saying "I'm hoping I'm reading this right, I've got a message saying I've won ten grand for the next 30 years every month, I'm just checking I've got this right before I quit my job"

When the call handler confirms that this is indeed the case, Laura responds with, "You're joking! You're absolutely joking!"

The video has been released a year after they won.

Laura says, “I was physically shaking as I told the lady, ‘I think I’ve won the lottery!’

“It was so weird saying those words! I kept thinking this must be a joke; it can’t be happening to us!

"And the ridiculous part was that, as I waited for Camelot to call me back, I still had to join work meetings online. I could hardly speak, let alone make any sense!”

The couple celebrated by drinking four bottles of prosecco.

Since the win, Laura has given up work, Kirk has paid for his Masters degree in mechanical engineering, the couple have bought a house and plan to go to Disneyland.

Laura and Kirk a year after their win Credit: National Lottery

Paranormal investigations

The winnings have also allowed them to dedicate more time to their main hobby - ghost hunting.

“Kirk and I are participating in lots more paranormal activities and I’m editing the videos we take which I absolutely love doing.

"I’m getting better and better at editing and the other month one of our videos was voted by a top ghost hunting YouTuber, one of his videos of the week.

It’s as if I’m getting paid to video edit, for the next 30 years!“

Kirk says, “I want to make paranormal investigation products using my woodwork and electronic skills. I know what people want, I have the skill set and I now have the opportunity to make it work."