Man, 87, left with bleed on brain and broken nose after woman brutally attacks him at his home
A woman has been jailed for seven and a half years, after brutally attacking a 87 year-old-man in his own home, leaving him with a bleed on the brain and a broken nose.
Samantha McDonnell, 37, from Birmingham, broke into supported accommodation on Hasbury Road, Bartley Green on 4 March this year.
She let herself into a man's flat and demanded money before attacking him.
During the attack, she unplugged the man's phone, so he couldn't call for help.
The man was later admitted to hospital, with severe injuries including a broken nose and a bleed on the brain.
He has now been forced to move home, as he no longer feels safe.
McDonnell stole from the man and two other people; a pensioner and a support worker.
She was arrested at her flat in Bartley Green the following day.
At Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday (28 April) she was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for theft, robbery and burglary.