A woman has been jailed for seven and a half years, after brutally attacking a 87 year-old-man in his own home, leaving him with a bleed on the brain and a broken nose.

Samantha McDonnell, 37, from Birmingham, broke into supported accommodation on Hasbury Road, Bartley Green on 4 March this year.

She let herself into a man's flat and demanded money before attacking him.

Samantha McDonnell Credit: West Midlands Police

During the attack, she unplugged the man's phone, so he couldn't call for help.

The man was later admitted to hospital, with severe injuries including a broken nose and a bleed on the brain.

He has now been forced to move home, as he no longer feels safe.

McDonnell stole from the man and two other people; a pensioner and a support worker.

She was arrested at her flat in Bartley Green the following day.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday (28 April) she was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for theft, robbery and burglary.