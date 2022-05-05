A man is facing life behind bars for stabbing his friend to death in an Asda car park in Wolverhampton.

Brian Willington knifed his friend Martin Latham in the chest outside a supermarket in Heath Town last September.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard 41-year-old Mr Latham was stabbed with "absolute ferocity" at least eight times.

Jurors were told that Mr Willington, aged 33, had been drinking and taken drugs before he "lost his temper". He was found guilty of murder and knife possession on Wednesday and will be sentenced Thursday May 12, 2022.

Paying tribute, Mr Latham's family said they were "devastated," and that their lives would "never be the same again."

Willington had denied the charges and claimed he had no memory of the incident ahead of the trial.

Jurors rejected this version of events. They heard that the two men had faced off outside an Asda on Wolverhampton Road at 9:15pm.

The attack happened at the Asda in Heath Town in Wolverhampton Credit: BPM Media

After an exchange of blows Latham was stabbed in the chest multiple times. He later fled the scene and was arrested three hours later.

Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from West Midlands Police's Force CID, said: "Martin was 41 when he died. His life was ended too soon.

"He had so much more to experience and much more to give. His death has left his family and friends devastated. They will never get over the shock of what happened.

"From our call handlers who quickly answered the 999 calls and sent officers to help, to forensic teams who searched for evidence, people across West Midlands Police worked around the clock to secure Brian Willington's conviction.

"The people who helped Martin in his final moments should also be thanked, as should those who helped with our investigation by providing statements.

"I hope Martin’s family find some peace knowing that the person who robbed them of a son, brother, uncle, dad and a grandad will now pay the price. Our thoughts remain with them."

Prosecution barrister Michael Duck QC said "There is no explanation or excuse for what he did. He lost his temper, stabbed a man eight times to the chest, causing the inevitable death."