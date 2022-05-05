Deal to take Derby County out of administration 'nearing completion'

A deal to take Derby County out of administration is nearing completion, the EFL has said.

In a statement, the EFL said they had been "advised that a deal to take Derby County out of administration and under the ownership of Mr Chris Kirchner is nearing completion."

However, they also said that "a number of outstanding challenges to be resolved".

"As a result, the Board has instructed the Executive to continue its discussions with Mr Kirchner and his representatives in regard to finalising the terms of a Membership agreement."

A key issue, according to the statement, is the status of Derby's stadium.