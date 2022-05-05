The wife of former Premier League midfielder Tom Huddlestone has said she thought masked robbers “might kill me” as it's alleged they stole thousands of pounds’ worth of jewellery – including an FA Cup runners-up medal - in May 2019.

Nottingham Crown Court heard that other items stolen from the couple’s home in Caythorpe, Nottinghamshire, included a £121,000 engagement ring and two of Huddlestone’s watches worth £40,000 and £18,000.

It's alleged that Joanna Dixon was tied up by the accused, who ransacked the property.

“I was predominantly scared, but I was also concerned for my son,” Ms Dixon said in a statement read to the court

Kurtis Dilks, 34, Ashley Cumberpatch, 36, and Andrew MacDonald, 42, are all accused of conspiring together to rob Ms Dixon.

Husband Tom Huddlestone used to play for Derby FC Credit: PA

Mr Dilks is also charged with being part of a four-strong gang who smashed their way into the Surrey home of former England left-back Ashley Cole with a sledgehammer in January 2020.

It is alleged an aggressive robber threatened to cut the former Chelsea, Arsenal and Derby County defender’s fingers off during the violent break-in.

On Thursday, Ms Dixon said the robbers had told her they knew Huddlestone, who now plays for Hull City, was playing a match for Derby County away at Swansea City as they raided drawers and safes.

She claims that the men ordered her to place her son in his cot and hold her arms out, and after she refused three times, one said: “He won’t be safe unless he is in the cot.”

She said after a cable tie was placed around her left wrist, Ms Dixon then asked for the one on her right wrist not to be tied so tightly, but the robber secured it “even tighter”.

Jurors were then read a list of the items stolen in the break-in, including a small wedding band worth £2,000 to £3,000, a wedding eternity ring with a platinum band worth £3,000, a diamond bracelet worth £6,000 and a Rolex watch worth £8,000.

Cumberpatch, MacDonald, Guccuk and Evsin, alongside five other men and a woman, are also on trial for their alleged part in the series of “ruthlessly executed” burglaries – including the theft of a £3.5 million tiara.