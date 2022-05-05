"Forever loved by your sisters Louisa, Karina, Anastasia and mum and dad, and I know one day we will all be together again.”

The words of three sisters and their grieving parents, after their much-loved brother and son was killed in a city centre assault in Nottingham.

Nathaniel Bierley's grieving family have paid tribute to him, saying they are in " utter heartbreak" at their loss.

The 26-year old was allegedly punched during an incident in Nottingham city centre at around 3.35am on Saturday 5th March.

He died on the 17th March 2022, twelve days later.

Nathaniel's family has released a heartfelt statement and photos of their son, brother, and friend who they say “loved life and was always looking for a new adventure”.

Nathaniel Bierley Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

"He still had so much more life in him"

Nathaniel had three sisters. One of them, Louisa, said his death has left a void that can never be filled. She said:

“None of us can even begin to get our heads around what has happened. Nathaniel was taken way before his time and he still had so much more life in him.

"He worked at Five Guys and was just about to get his own store to run but he loved life and was always looking for a new adventure or a new place to visit.

“I think his favourite ever memory was when he travelled to India in 2016 and did an overnight marathon – he was even hoping to return to India later this year.

"He was so proud when he crossed the finish line"

“You could never tell Nathaniel he couldn’t do anything as it just pushed him to work harder.

“I remember one time he ran the Nottingham Robin Hood Marathon after not training for months and everyone was telling him to just miss it that year, but he wasn’t having it.

“I just remember him being so proud of himself when he crossed the finish line.

“He will be so sadly missed by everyone that knew him.”

Photo of Nathaniel Bierley at his graduation Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

"He was always raising money for charities - now we want to carry on in his name"

Nathaniel’s family say they now want to raise money in his memory to donate to a charity aimed at improving people’s lives after a brain injury.

His sister Louisa said:

“We are hoping to do so many things in Nathaniel’s name and we have a charity football match coming up in June, where his friends and family will be there to raise money for a charity called Headway, that deals with head traumas and recovery.

“He was always raising money for charities such as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation as he had type 1 diabetes.

“He didn’t let it affect him though, he just wanted it to push himself further.

"Now it only feels right we carry on doing all the things he loved to do for him and try and make this world a better place.

If we can even just help out a few people with Nathaniel in our hearts that’s enough for us.“

Two people in court over Nathaniel's death

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg from Nottinghamshire Police, who is leading the investigation, said:

“Our thoughts remain with Nathaniel’s family, friends and all those that knew him at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

"Officers are continuing to support his family while the case continues, so they can be kept up to date on what is happening.”

Kyle Turton, who's 21 and from Brooksby Lane in Clifton has been charged with manslaughter in connection with Nathaniel’s death.

He's next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on the 17th May 2022.

A 17-year-old boy has also been charged with affray.

He has been released on conditional bail and is next due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court on the 25th May 2022.