Leicester City have the chance to make history tonight as they face off against A.S. Roma in the Europa Conference League semi-final.

The foxes played out a hard-fought draw at the King Power Stadium last Thursday (April 28).

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and the Giallorossi's manager Jose Mourinho both would've felt they should have taken a lead into today's second-leg tie.

Alas, the match ended one all, leaving a chance for both sides to make it to the final.

Credit: PA Images

The foxes come into the game in less than impressive form, with 3 draws and 2 losses in their last five games in all competitions.

But their fans will be hoping for some magic from their star players James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans.

However, the Italian side are not in much better form, with one win in their last 5 matches in all competitions.

Even though it's the inaugural competition for the Europa Conference League, Leicester City and A.S. Roma will be hoping to the make the final.

Play Brightcove video

Thousands of fan from the East Midlands city have made the 1,245 mile trip to the eternal city.

Including former Leicester City striker and TV pundit Gary Lineker.

The capital of Italy has been turned blue by a sea of foxes fans who are in confident mood ahead of the match.

Play Brightcove video

Awaiting one of them in the final will be either French side Marseille or Dutch side Feyenoord Rotterdam.

The second-leg of that match is also in the balance as Feyenoord have a slim one goal lead following last weeks result of 3-2.

The final will be played at the Arena Kombëtare in Albania on May 25.