A major fire broke out overnight at Nottingham's Clarendon College in Pelham Avenue, triggering a response from emergency services.

Six fire engines were called to attend the fire, which began just before 2am. It's not clear what started it.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed firefighters had been in attendance and said it wasn't clear if anyone had been hurt.

They said: "I can confirm we attended Clarendon College and that we are due to go out with the police for a further investigation today."

Plans had been underway to transform the old college site into a new secondary school, capable of hosting over a thousand students.

Building work is being carried out by a property company that works under the Department for Education after it received money from the council totalling some £5 million, as pupil numbers in the city continue to rise.

The Department for Education will manage the redevelopment and new school build ready for 2023.

This blaze comes just weeks after a fire ripped through a former college site in Clifton.