Major fire breaks out at Clarendon College building site in Nottingham
A major fire broke out overnight at Nottingham's Clarendon College in Pelham Avenue, triggering a response from emergency services.
Six fire engines were called to attend the fire, which began just before 2am. It's not clear what started it.
A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed firefighters had been in attendance and said it wasn't clear if anyone had been hurt.
They said: "I can confirm we attended Clarendon College and that we are due to go out with the police for a further investigation today."
Plans had been underway to transform the old college site into a new secondary school, capable of hosting over a thousand students.
Building work is being carried out by a property company that works under the Department for Education after it received money from the council totalling some £5 million, as pupil numbers in the city continue to rise.
The Department for Education will manage the redevelopment and new school build ready for 2023.
This blaze comes just weeks after a fire ripped through a former college site in Clifton.