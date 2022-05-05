Residents evacuated as police investigate flat fire in Warwick

Police are investigating after a flat fire in Warwick.

Emergency teams including firefighters, t hree ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Coventry attended the scene on Friar Street at 6.34pm on Wednesday 4th May.

Two people were taken to hospital, and one person was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Residents were evacuated as fire teams tackled the blaze.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said:

“Upon arrival crews found three patients. The first, a man. He was assessed by ambulance staff and was in a critical condition.

"He received advanced life support from ambulance staff at the scene. He continued to receive treatment en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham via land ambulance.

“The second, a man. He was assessed by ambulance staff at the scene. He had sustained serious injuries.

He received treatment at the scene. He was conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire via land ambulance for further treatment.

“A third patient was assessed at the scene and declined treatment from ambulance staff and was discharged at the scene.”

