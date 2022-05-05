'We want equality' - message from students in Derby for Deaf Awareness Week 2022

This week is Deaf Awareness Week, and pupils at the Royal School for the Deaf Derby have been producing videos, about the need for more people to be educated about those with hearing loss.

They've also been making videos on how people learning sign language can make a huge difference.

The students are calling for equality, and say there's also a big need for sign language interpreters.

"We want equality"

Student Rudolfs Kunicka signs "I can do lots of other things that others don't think I can do as a deaf person".

Derby is home to the biggest deaf population outside of London.

Students producing their own awareness videos in Derby Credit: Royal School for the Deaf Derby

What can society do to help communications for those with hearing loss ?

Keep eye contact for lip-reading purposes

What shouldn't you do?

Don't cover your face

Don't look away while you're talking

Student Bethany Hobbes also wants to spread the message that deaf people are not limited with what they can do.

Bethany signs "Deaf people can do anything that hearing people can do".

Michelle Atkinson from the school told ITV News Central that more people need an open-minded approach around hearing loss, to enable a more comfortable communication process.

Michelle signs "There's always a communication barrier, so for hearing people out there, it's good to be open and flexible and work out what the preferred method of communication is".

ITV Central Correspondent Mark Gough has been to meet students and their teachers at the Royal School for the Deaf Derby. Watch his signed report:

