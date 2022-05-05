Robbie Williams is returning to his home county Staffordshire for a June homecoming concert - and the last tickets go on sale tomorrow.

The former Take That frontman will be performing at Vale Park in Burslem to raise money for charity.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming gig:

When is Robbie Williams's homecoming concert and where is it?

Williams will be performing at Vale Park - the home-ground for Port Vale FC in Stoke-on-Trent, on Saturday June 4, 2022.

The show was originally scheduled during the Covid pandemic, with early bird tickets purchased as far back as 2020 still valid for this summers concert.

What is the concert in aid of?

Williams has said profits from tickets sold will all go to a number of children's charities, including UNICEF UK, the Donna Louise Hospice, and the Hubb foundation.

The singer has been involved in charitable activities throughout his career, notably as a trustee of the Stoke-based Donna Louise trust.

Williams is also the founder of a community organisation called Give it Sum, which works with disadvantaged groups in Staffordshire under the Comic Relief banner.

What is Robbie Williams's connection to Staffordshire?

The 48-year-old was born in Stoke-on-Trent, the largest town in the county. He was awarded freedom of the city in 2014.

In an interview he once said: "Stoke-on-Trent made me. My heart, my humour, it’s all from Stoke. Cut me and it’s through me like a stick of rock."

The singer said he always wanted to play at Vale Park, saying he was "delighted now that it's actually going to happen."

"It's been a long wait since we announced the show back in 2020, but I know it will be worth it when I finally walk out on to the pitch at Vale Park."

Where can I purchase tickets?

Tickets go on sale at 10AM tomorrow and can be purchased from Robbie Williams's official website. You can find them here.